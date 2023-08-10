2023 Fall Sports Preview: Clinton-Massie Boys Soccer

Clinton-Massie was fit to be tied on the pitch in 2022.

The Massie boys soccer team went 4-1-5 in the American Division and posted a solid 9-3-6 overall record last season.

Trevor Kackley, in his third year with the program, is now the head coach for the first time. He’ll be assisted by Adam Brausch and Callum Jones.

Javen Carpenter, a junior last season, and two seniors, Matt Zimmerman and Gabe Muterspaw, earned first-team All-SBAAC honors for the Falcons.

Second team honors went to Carter Amstultz, Wyatt Coblentz, Jarren Gale and Elias Scott. Gale graduated in the spring.

According to the SBAAC website, Weston Carpenter led Massie with four goals, five assists and 13 points. Scott had five shutouts in goal while CM graduate Jedd Horner had two.

Trey Brewer, Richie Federle, Gale, Horner, Muterspaw, Nolan Sutton and Zimmerman graduated from CMHS in the spring, the website noted.

There are 10 returning letterwinners, with seven of those starters from a year ago.

Kackley said he likes his team’s “dedication to get better everyday and the trust that they have gained in each other.”

Though they need to improve their field vision and speed of play, the Falcons can contend for the league title this season if they “play our level and style of soccer and work hard every day to achieve our common team goal.”

Kackley said aside from the league championship, the team has a goal of advancing to the OHSAA regional tournament.