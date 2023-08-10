2023 Fall Sports Preview: Clinton-Massie Girls Soccer

The Lady Falcons posted a historic season in 2022, going unbeaten at 10-0 in winning the American Division championship, and finishing 15-2-2 overall.

Clinton-Massie was defeated in tournament play by Monroe, 6-1. Despite the loss, Massie outscored opponents 84-25 during the season. The league title was the first-ever for Clinton-Massie girls soccer.

Tom Henderson takes over the varsity coach from Julio Madrigal. Kate Barton will be a varsity assistant and Jordan Snarr will be the junior varsity coach for the Falcons. Henderson has previously coached the CM boys varsity and the girls junior varsity, along with club soccer for a decade.

There are 12 seniors on the team, Henderson said, but many will have increased roles in 2023. Henderson said the team “will be leaning on all of them to step up and continue to build on the success of the program.”

In all there are 10 returning letterwinners but only four returning starters.

Crowe, who graduated in the spring, was joined on the first team all-league squad by teammates McKenna Branham, Aidan Eades, Ella Mefford and Kayla Wilson.

Crowe and Eades formed a dynamic 1-2 punch for Clinton-Massie. Crowe had 31 goals, 15 assists and 77 points while Eades was right behind with 29 goals, 18 assists and 76 points.

Second-team honors went to Marina Feldhaus, and Vada Nesbit.

Ava Dondero had seven shutouts and Peyton Bills four in goal for Clinton-Massie.

Branham, Crowe, Eades, Feldhaus, Mefford, Brittany Shockley, Wilson and Bills all graduated from CM in the spring.

Dondero, Leah Binau, Macy Kreider and Hope Roberts are the top returning players for the Falcons.

Newcomers of note are Danica Bullock, Kaylene Gale, Danica Henderson, Jacelyn Lawson, Hayley McCandless and Gracie Wallen. “All received varsity experience in 2022, but will be stepping up their roles in 2023,” the coach said.

With such turnover, Henderson knows it will take time for the team to adjust to a new coaching philosophy but still expects good results.

”We are always wanting success in league play, but we are looking to build on what it takes to make longer runs in the state playoffs,” Henderson said. “Our non-league slate is strong and hoping that experience will prepare us for a longer postseason run.

“I like that we have a large class of seniors which will help on the leadership side and leaning on their experience to help the transition into a new coaching philosophy and system will be the key to how quickly things come together.

“The younger players are motivated and participation in summer workouts was enthusiastic. They have been working hard on conditioning, as well as improving the technical aspects of the game, both individually and in the team aspect.

“I am excited to be back coaching in high school. I think that we have a good group of young ladies in the program this year and I am excited to see if the effort from the summer program transitions to the field this fall.”