2023 Fall Sports Preview: Wilmington HS Boys Soccer

Wilmington slumped to 2-7-4 last season in all matches and 2-5-3 in the American Division last season.

Imad El-Macharrafie returns as the head coach with Robert Oetzel and Reece Ibaugh his assistant coaches.

“This team is filled with great people,” the coach said. “They are hungry, excited and happy to play. They rarely complain. And they conduct themselves with professionalism.

“Every team needs improvement in some fashion. It would be nice to have more saturation of soccer players throughout the different grades in school.”

League honors last season for the Hurricane went to Steven Collins and Jose Morales on the first team and AJ Reagan and Bryce Vilvens on the second team.

Morales had seven of Wilmington’s 13 goals last season, the SBAAC website reported. His 15 points led the team Vilvens had two assists to top the Hurricane.

Levi Cochran and Blake Wheeler shared time in goal last season for Wilmington.

Reagan, Manny Castillo, Antonino Gonzalez, Forest Leis and Eric Maus were seniors on the WHS team, according to the website.

El-Macharrafie will have seniors Dylan Littrel, Minh Lee, Morales, Collins, Cristian Perez and Levi Cochran leading the way in 2023. In all there are eight returning starters.

“Steven and Jose are returning captains,” El-Macharrafie said. “They lead with technical, physical, grit, respect and integrity qualities. They hold their team accountable and support them at every turn.”

Vilvens and Aven Patel are a pair of strong juniors while sophomores include Noah Estep, Brydin Plymire, Blake Wheeler and Aidan Benitez. Freshmen are Zander Johnson (comes from a long line of talented Johnson players, the coach said) and Ben Angelica (truly embodies the eager/hungry mentality of the team, coach said).

El-Macharrafie said the Hurricane can contend in the SBAAC American Division this season if “we execute the style of soccer that these kids like to play — creative, fast, and determined. The coaches have provided a game plan that matches the team, execution is all that is needed now. Our goal is always to win the league while helping to cultivate qualities in our players that will help them for the rest of their lives. This is a young team, but they are up to the task. We are excited about them and the future they are set to usher in for the program.”