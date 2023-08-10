2023 Fall Sports Preview: Wilmington HS Girls Soccer

Wilmington won three matches last season, all in non-league trials.

Pat Black returns as the head coach of the Hurricane. He is 69-48 as a soccer coach at Wilmington and Clinton-Massie.

Taylor Noszka, the three-season, four-sport standout for the Hurricane, was first-team all league. She graduated in the spring and took with her 20 goals, three assists and 43 points from a season ago.

In all, Wilmington scored 38 goals. Hannah Scott was next in line with five goals and six assists.

Keiana Murdock and Liz Allen shared time in goal for the Hurricane.

Noszka, Aeris McDaniel, Sophie Luce and Adriana Benitez were seniors last season and graduated in the spring.

There are nine seniors, 13 letterwinners and eight starters returning for Wilmington with Scott and Taliah Billingsley leading the way. Alexa Benitez is the top newcomer for the orange and black, the coach said.

Black said his squad wants to improve on last season’s record and the seniors have “stepped up” to lead the team.

“I like that we want to work together to get better,” he said. “We need to improve our ball control on offense and defense.”