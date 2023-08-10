WILMINGTON — Clinton-Massie defeated Wilmington, Xenia and Blanchester in a girls golf match Thursday at the Elks 797 Golf Course.

Grace Boone (44) and Stormie Stroud (45) led the Falcons to the 20-stroke win.

Abi Earley posted the low score for the Hurricane with a personal best 45.

Alivia Brewster led Blanchester with a 55.

SUMMARY

Aug 10, 2023

@Elks 797 Golf Course

Clinton-Massie (192) Grace Boone 44, Stormie Stroud 45, Charlotte Robinson 50, Sammi Jo VanPelt 53, Rylee Long 61 (PR)

Wilmington (212) Reagan Reese 59, Abi Earley 45 (PR), LainaJay Howell 54, Kylie Fisher 54

Blanchester (NA) Alivia Brewster 55, Emily Bates 64

Xenia: 65, 58, 67, 67