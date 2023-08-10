BHS bounces defending champs in National Division opener

BLANCHESTER — It was a tight match all the way around but Blanchester held off Georgetown 3-2 Thursday in SBAAC National Division tennis on the BHS courts.

The G-Men swept both matches last season with the Wildcats and were the defending National Division champions.

“A win over the defending league champs early in the year is big, but we’re going to have to keep getting better,” BHS coach Matt Sexton said. “There are going to be a lot of tough division matches, and we need to be better next week than we were this week to keep up with the rest of the division.”

Sexton said the team was tasked with several techniques to work on prior to the match.

“I had a list of things after the New Richmond match that we needed to work on and presented it to them before the match and I feel like we got better in all of those things in this match. It’s about getting better everyday, and we definitely did that today,” he said.

Katelyn Toles had a three-hour match against New Richmond on Wednesday but battled back in this one to claim the lone singles win for Blanchester.

“She really played well and got stronger as the match went on,” said Sexton. “Both doubles team really played well, hitting aggressive shots and putting balls away at the net when they got the chance. Lilly (Bates) really battled well at first singles in a match that really could have gone either way. I know Lydia (Siler) wasn’t happy with her New Richmond match, but this match was much more indicative of how good she can be. She definitely had a good day today even in defeat.”

Both doubles matches ended with BHS on top by 6-4, 6-2 scores. Taylor Baker and Greta Quigley won at first doubles and Gracie Kaehler and Breanna Weldon won at second doubles.

SUMMARY

August 10, 2023

@Blanchester High School

Blanchester 3, Georgetown 2

Records: Blanchester 1-1 overall, 1-0 SBC-N. Georgetown 1-1 overall, 1-1 SBC-N

Singles

1: Lillian Gray (G) d. Lilly Bates 6-4, 6-4

2: Katelyn Toles (B) d. Becca McCann 6-4, 6-1

3: Lilly Holland (G) d. Lydia Siler 7-5, 7-6(6)

Doubles

1: Taylor Baker, Greta Quigley (B) d. Addie O’Conner, Josie McKibben 6-4, 6-2

2: Gracie Kaehler, Breanna Weldon (B) d. Kayleigh Helbling, Emma Schuster 6-4, 6-2