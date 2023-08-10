Car show/benefit ride fundraiser set to help grieving family

WILMINGTON — JJ Bell, the organizer of the Angel’s and Halo’s Car, Truck, and Bike show — alongside the “Journey Man MC” — will host a special event on Aug. 26 to assist the grieving family of Ryder McDaniel.

This event will take place at Beaugards Southern BBQ in Wilmington from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Beyond the vibrant display of automobiles, this event holds a significant purpose as it serves as a heartfelt fundraiser for a heartrending cause, organizers said.

On Saturday, July 29, 4-year-old Ryder succumbed to fatal injuries he received in a two-vehicle accident on U.S. Route 22. According to the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Ryder was in a 2013 Dodge Dart with his parents and siblings.

The car show promises more than just a display of automotive excellence; it represents a collective effort to support those in need. Attendees can look forward to engaging in raffles, silent auctions, a 50/50 drawing, as well as door prizes.

The funds raised during the car show and benefit ride will be directed towards “Lil Ryder’s” burial expenses and family medical needs. The organizers are determined to alleviate the financial burden that the family is facing during this difficult time.

For those interested in learning more about the event, participating, or contributing, JJ Bell can be contacted through email at [email protected]. Alternatively, inquiries can be made via message or phone at 937-218-3810.