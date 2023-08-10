Clinton-Massie wins suspended match with Wilmington 5-0 Clinton-Massie wins suspended match with Wilmington 5-0 Clinton-Massie wins suspended match with Wilmington 5-0 Clinton-Massie wins suspended match with Wilmington 5-0 Clinton-Massie wins suspended match with Wilmington 5-0 Clinton-Massie wins suspended match with Wilmington 5-0 Clinton-Massie wins suspended match with Wilmington 5-0 Clinton-Massie wins suspended match with Wilmington 5-0 Clinton-Massie wins suspended match with Wilmington 5-0 Clinton-Massie wins suspended match with Wilmington 5-0 Clinton-Massie wins suspended match with Wilmington 5-0

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — In a match suspended Wednesday by rain, Clinton-Massie completed the sweep of Wilmington with a 5-0 win Thursday in SBAAC American Division girls tennis competition on the CM courts.

“The Falcons didn’t disappoint us in our expectations of good play and great sportsmanship,” WHS coach Doug Cooper said. “They really are in the driver’s seat in the American Division.”

Cooper praised the singles trio of Addison Swope, Maria Jones and Lilly Logsdon for Clinton-Massie. Sofia Castillo played well at third singles for WHS against Logsdon. “She has improved so much,” the WHS coach said.

Cooper said his first doubles team of Cary Holliday and Bailey Wheeler and the second doubles unit of Josie Heys and Jenna Pletcher are “stronger” this season.

“Cary and Bailey were kind of steamrolled by Mikayla (Wonderly) and Brylie (Green) three times last year but Cary and Bailey have become so much better.”

SUMMARY

Aug 10, 2023

@Clinton-Massie High School

Clinton-Massie 5, Wilmington 0

Singles

1-Addison Swope defeated Layna Holmes 6-1, 6-1

2-Maria Jones defeated Reagan Henry 6-1, 6-0

3-Lilly Logsdon defeated Sofia Castillo 6-2, 7-5

Doubles

1-Mikayla Wonderly, Brylie Green defeated Cary Holliday, Bailey Wheeler 6-2, 6-7 (3-7), 6-3

2-Elle Dunham, Noel Gasaway defeated Josie Heys, Jenna Pletcher 6-4, 6-2