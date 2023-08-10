Community Calendar

Dinner in the Fields set for Saturday

Dinner in the Fields, a farm-to-fork extravaganza, returns Saturday, Aug. 12 for its 14th year and is set to be the main fundraiser for The Leadership Clinton Institute. DeLaney Farms, known for its adorable alpacas on Gurneyville Road, will graciously host the event, promising a memorable evening filled with delectable food, family entertainment, and, of course, the much-anticipated pie auction. Social hour begins at 4 p.m. with dinner served at 5 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase at multiple locations, including the Leadership Clinton office, located at 2333 Rombach Ave., Wilmington. Tickets can also be found at both Wilmington Peoples Bank locations. For added convenience, tickets are also available online via the official website under the DITF 2023 section.

Kingman alumni to meet

Members and friends of the Kingman 113th Alumni will meet on Saturday, Aug. 12 at the Aging Up Center at 789 Nelson Road, Wilmington. The social hour will begin at 4 p.m. and the dinner catered by Aging Up will follow at 5:30 p.m. Members and friends are encouraged to bring items of interest associated with the school to be shared with those in attendance. Anyone who has any association with Kingman or Clinton-Massie schools are welcome to attend. Reservations can be made by contacting Allen Inwood at 937-432-5956.

Brunch for Ukraine to be held

A Brunch for Ukraine event in support of sister city, Merefa, will be held on Sunday, Aug. 20 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Wilmington United Methodist Church, 50 E. Locust St. Donations are welcome.

WHS Class of 1978 to hold 45-year reunion

The Wilmington High School Class of 1978 will hold its 45-year reunion from Sept. 1 through Sept. 3. For detailed information, join the Wilmington H.S. Class Reunion-1978 Facebook page or email [email protected]

Community Action to hold 5K Corn Run/Walk

On Sept. 9, Clinton County Community Action will be holding the 10th-annual 5K Corn Run/Walk. By participating in this event, participants will be a part of contributing to the lives of Clinton County seniors all while getting exercise, fresh air and having a little fun. Registration fee will be $25 pre-registered by Aug. 21 for a free t-shirt and 10th anniversary medallion. Registration forms can be obtained at the Community Action website clintoncap.org or by calling the office at 937-382-8365.