The July general meeting of the Health Alliance of Clinton County was recently held at McCoy’s Banquet Center, with president Kay Fisher welcoming members. After the blessing by Mary Camp, the group enjoyed a delicious and plentiful buffet.

The business meeting included a report by Patti Cook, chairman of the nominating committee, that included the slate of officers for 2024 and new board members.

The Health Alliance approved the following: Kay Fisher, president; Ann Johnson, vice president; Mary Camp, secretary; Sharon Johnson, assistant secretary; Pat Richardson, treasurer, Bobby Jo Schlaegel, assistant treasurer; and Patti Cook, immediate past president. New board members are Betty Lou Germann and Tracy Stewart.

Other business included reports on the masquerade jewelry sale at Clinton Memorial Hospital, update on two benches on the walking trail donated by the Health Alliance, and a summary of the 2023 Golf Classic held at Snow Hill County Club. This year’s very successful golf outing included 21 teams, 33 hole sponsors and three corporate sponsors.

Proceeds from these events are used to financially assist with health care needs for individuals residing in or receiving medical services in Clinton County.

After the business meeting, the members of the Health Alliance of Clinton County enjoyed a time for fellowship.