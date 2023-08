Massie JV boys golf improves to 2-0 on the year

The Clinton-Massie junior varsity boys golf team defeated Wilmington 200 to 213 Wednesday and improved to 2-0 on the year.

Micah Ruther had a personal best 45 to lead the Falcons.

Quentin Smith had a 49 while Ethan Robinette came in with 52 and Liam Denehy shot 54. Conner Jacobs carded a 61 and Brandon Bowling carded a 63.

The Falcons will play Waynesville in their next match on Wednesday.