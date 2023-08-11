Cedarville hands EC 5-0 loss in season opener

CEDARVILLE — The East Clinton tennis team opened its season Thursday with a 5-0 loss to Cedarville.
The doubles team were both able to make things close in the final score — Megan Hadley and Stephanie Lambert at one and Abigail Prater and Josi Balon at two.
SUMMARY
Aug 10, 2023
@Cedarville
Cedarville 5, East Clinton 0
Singles
1-Kailyn Mason was defeated by Reagan Smith 1-6, 2-6
2-Rylee Kempton was defeated by Hannah Peterson 1-6, 0-6
3-Mallory Thomason was defeated by Ryleigh Burnett 0-6, 0-6
Doubles
1-Megan Hadley, Stephanie Lambert were defeated by Lauren Wiesent, Megan Hulbert 2-6, 4-6
2-Abigail Prater, Josi Balon were defeated by Heather Dutchner, Teryn Franz 4-6, 2-6