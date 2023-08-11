Goodwin, Colson Morgan lead Falcons to win over Panthers

MORROW — With Owen Goodwin leading the way, the Clinton-Massie boys golf team won a shootout with Little Miami Thursday at Bel-Wood Country Club.

Goodwin had a 35 and the Falcons won by eight shots 156 to 164. Austin Nicklaus led Little Miami with a 36.

Andy Steed had a 36 for Clinton-Massie while Colson Morgan carded a 41. Massie trailed by three shots when Morgan’s final group of the match came in and his personal best score gave the Falcons the win.

Logan Miller had a 44 and Cam Morgan shot 52. Liam Denehy had a 65.

The Falcons improve to 20-9 on the year but face defending Division II state champion Kettering Alter 1:45 p.m. Tuesday at Majestic Springs Golf C0urse.