Man sentenced to jail time for vehicular homicide

WILMINGTON — A Hillsboro man has been sentenced to jail time for an August 2022 vehicular homicide.

On July 24 in Clinton County Municipal Court, Derrick Ison Sr., 41, was sentenced to 180 days in jail after pleading guilty to a count of vehicular homicide.

Ison was charged in relation to a fatal crash on U.S. Route 68 in Washington Township that occurred in August 2022. The crash resulted in the death of 59-year-old Bonita Christon, of Fayetteville.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a 2008 GMC Sierra driven by Ison was heading southbound on U.S. 68. A 2007 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Christon was heading northbound on U.S. 68 when Ison drove left of center and struck Christon’s vehicle head-on, according to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Christon was pronounced deceased at the scene by Wilmington Fire/EMS.

As part of his sentencing, Ison’s license was suspended from July 24 to Oct. 22. Ison was also transported to to Highland County Jail due to a pending case there. Court reports indicate credit will be given toward this case while in the Highland County Jail. He was also fined $1,000 along with $170 in court costs.

The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Judge David Henry currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pleaded guilty or were found guilty between July 24 and Aug. 4:

• Kenneth Cochran Jr., 31, three counts of criminal damages, domestic violence sentenced to 450 days in jail (351 days suspended), assessed $340 court costs. Cochran must take part in supervised probation.

• Christopher Grigsby, 29, of Wilmington, assault, sentenced to 180 days in jail, fined $1,000, assessed $170 court costs. Grigsby must have no contact with the victim or their family, including “party delivery or communication.” A telecommunication harassment charge was dismissed.

• Christopher Kier, 34, of Wilmington, drug instrument possession, sentenced to 180 days in jail, fined $250, assessed $170 court costs.

• Summer McCray, 30, of Hillsboro, control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. McCray must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. ALS vacated. Additional charges of O.V.I.-under the influence and failure to control were dismissed.

• Avery Weimer, 26, of Wilmington, control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Weimer must complete a three-day non-residential driving intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. ALS vacated.

• Yaine Puente, 30, of Wilmington, complicity, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), fined $100, assessed $170 court costs. Puente mus take part in two years of non-reporting probation and have no contact with the incident location.

• David Moore, 67, of New Vienna, four counts of dog at large, sentenced to 120 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $170 court costs.

• Charles Matthews Jr., 35, of Blanchester, resisting arrest, sentenced to 90 days in jail (87 days suspended), fined $250, assessed $170 court costs. Matthews must take part in two years of non-reporting probation.

• Angela Adkins, 29, of Wilmington, trespassing, sentenced to 30 days in jail, fined $100, assessed $170 court costs. Adkins must have no contact with the incident location and must take part in a mental health assessment.

• Jeremiah Furnas, 35, of Wilmington, assured clear distance ahead, sentenced to 30 days in jail (25 days suspended), license suspended from May 5, 2023-May 4, 2024, fined $250, assessed $170 court costs. Furnas must take part in supervised probation. A seat belt violation was dismissed.

• Dakota Current, 25, of Portsmouth, disorderly conduct, sentenced to 30 days in jail (28 days suspended), fined $250, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from an unauthorized use charge. Current must take part in two years of non-reporting probation.

• Jai Kessinger, 46, of Lynchburg, drug paraphernalia, sentenced to 30 days in jail (29 days suspended), fined $250, assessed $170 court costs. Kessinger must take part in two years of non-reporting probation. The court will suspend 50% of the fine if Kessinger completes drug/alcohol assessment.

• Jennifer Keyes, 39, of Clarksville, drug paraphernalia, sentenced to 30 days in jail (29 days suspended), fined $250, assessed $170 court costs. Leyes must take part in supervised probation and have drug/alcohol assessment. A second drug paraphernalia charge and a drug possession charge were dismissed.

• Damien Wells, 23, of Wilmington, failure to disclose, sentenced to 30 days in jail (29 days suspended), fined $100, assessed $170 court costs. Wells must take part in supervised probation and complete 32 hours of community service. An obstructing official business charge was dismissed.

• Todd Coleman, 34, of New Vienna, disorderly conduct, display of plates, fined $300, assessed $340 court costs. The offense was amended from an obstructing official business charge.

• Elijah Collins, 19, of Wilmington, disorderly conduct, fined $100, assessed $170 court costs. Collins must complete 16 hours of community service.

• Derik Hatter, 22, of Lebanon, driving under suspension-financial, fined $250, assessed $195 court costs. The case was waived by Hatter.

• Travis Moore, 49, of Maineville, disorderly conduct, fined $65, assessed $170 court costs. The case was waived by Moore.

• Issac Skaggs, 67, of Wilmington, domestic violence. Sentencing stayed.

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574