Soul Scape is set to perform at the New Vienna Community Church’s “Bring a Friend Sunday” on Aug. 20. Submitted photo

New Vienna Community Church is hosting its annual “Bring a Friend Sunday” Sunday, Aug. 20, featuring a Christian band called Soul Scape.

The service begins at 10:30 a.m. and will conclude with a time of fellowship and snacks in the fellowship house following the worship service. The church is located at 412 West St. in New Vienna.

Soul Scape is a contemporary Christian band that strives to bring a broad vista of anointed music to stir and invigorate the inner self, mind, emotions and choice, according to a news release. Their mission is to “share the word and the peace of the heavenly father with those we meet through word and music.”

Soul Scape consists of three members as follows: Andy Mattingly-Sims – Guitar and Vocals, Fred Freeman – Drums and Vocals and Dale Owsley – Bass Guitar and Keys.

Pastor Dan Mayo said: “Soul Scape came last year for our Fall Revival, and we knew then that we would be having them back again. They touched our soul and clearly have a heart for serving Christ and winning souls for Jesus. We look forward to featuring them in our worship service. As the title suggests, ‘Bring a Friend Sunday’ is a day of focusing on bringing others to worship. We ask members to fill their pew for the day with family and friends hoping to reach others for Christ. We hope you will feel welcome to join us on the 20th for a great morning of worship.”

For more information, contact Pastor Mayo at 937-725-0445.