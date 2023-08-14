Scenes from Saturday’s “Dinner in the Fields” event at KB Alpacas Farm. Serena Hammond | News Journal photos ‘Dinner in the Fields’ provides celebration of local flavors, community spirit ‘Dinner in the Fields’ provides celebration of local flavors, community spirit ‘Dinner in the Fields’ provides celebration of local flavors, community spirit ‘Dinner in the Fields’ provides celebration of local flavors, community spirit ‘Dinner in the Fields’ provides celebration of local flavors, community spirit ‘Dinner in the Fields’ provides celebration of local flavors, community spirit ‘Dinner in the Fields’ provides celebration of local flavors, community spirit

WILMINGTON — The picturesque landscapes of KB Alpacas Farm provided the enchanting backdrop for a delightful evening on Saturday as the Clinton County Leadership Institute hosted “Dinner in the Fields ‘23.”

This event brought together a diverse community to celebrate the bounties of locally grown and sourced cuisine, all while enjoying the tunes of a country music band. A wagon ride transported guests to the property for this charming event, adding an extra touch of rustic charm.

Savoring the Flavors of the Region

The festivities kicked off with a locally-inspired charcuterie board at 4 p.m., followed by a sumptuous dinner at 5 p.m. Attendees were treated to an unforgettable culinary experience, as all the food served was sourced from local farms.

A Melodic Evening

Country music enthusiasts found their rhythm as Sean Poole and his talented band took the stage, providing the evening’s soundtrack.

Culinary Highlights and Sweet Surprises

The celebration of locally-grown produce extended to every corner of the menu. From A & M Orchard’s delectable applesauce to the savory Caprese salad from Wilmington College, every dish showcased the pride of the region’s farms. Roasted corn salad by Murphy Homestead & Jackson Farm Market, spinach fall salad from Bright Farms, green beans by Murphy Farms and That Guy’s Farms, and potatoes by McCormick Farms reflected the diverse offerings of the local agricultural landscape.

The flavors continued to entice with corn muffins from Branstrator Heritage Farm, and pumpkin gnocchi crafted by the collaboration between McCormick Farms and Murphy Farms. Lee Farms’ corn on the cob perfectly embodied the taste of summer. Riches Meat Market contributed mouthwatering chicken and pork to the feast, rounding out the main course.

A Sweet Finale

As the sun dipped below the horizon, the celebration continued with a dessert auction that delighted attendees. The finale was nothing short of sweet perfection, as homemade ice cream crafted by Milton Murphy, Perry Miner, and Happy Cows Creamery graced the tables. A raspberry topping from Stokes Berry Farms added a burst of fruity goodness, completing the culinary journey on a delightful note.

A Night to Remember

“Dinner in the Fields ‘23” was not just a culinary event; it was a celebration of community, local pride, and the joys of shared experiences, according to organizers. As attendees indulged in the finest local fare, enjoyed live music, and soaked in the serene surroundings, it became evident that this event was more than just a meal—it was a reflection of the rich cultural tapestry that makes Clinton County a special place.