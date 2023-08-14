ODOT provides weekly construction update

Through the week ending Aug. 19: The following traffic advisory includes restrictions on the state highway system in Clinton County. All work will be contingent upon the weather. For construction information and statewide information regarding road conditions, visit ODOT on the web at www.Ohgo.com.

CONTINUING IMPACT

I-71 Bridge Replacement – Bridge replacement on I-71 over Anderson Fork and Grassy Fork, between the S.R. 134 overpass and the Greene County line. Traffic has been shifted and is being maintained in two lanes in both direction during daytime hours. Single-lane closures will be in effect from 8 p.m. each night to 9 a.m. the following day.

C.R. 87 (Davids Drive) Pavement Rehabilitation – Reconstruction of Davids Drive, between S.R. 134 and Ollinger Circle near the Wilmington Christian Academy. Northbound traffic from S.R. 134 will be maintained in one lane, with intermittent restrictions in effect daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Southbound Davids Drive is closed, and motorists are being detoured via Progress Drive and Airborne Road to S.R. 134. All work is scheduled to be completed in late fall of 2023.

S.R. 28 Paving – Between U.S. 68 and South High Street/Jonesboro Road. Throughout construction, traffic will be maintained by flaggers daily from approximately 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The entire project is scheduled to be completed by late fall 2023.

S.R. 73/380 Intersection Improvement – Widening and turn-lane construction at the intersection of S.R. 73/S.R. 380, just southwest of the city of Wilmington. Paving operations will be under way Aug. 14-19, and traffic on S.R. 73 will be maintained in 11-foot lanes in each direction and with the use of flaggers as needed during daytime, working hours. Traffic will also be maintained on S.R. 380 at the intersection, and all work is scheduled to be completed in the fall of 2023.

S.R. 350 Resurfacing – Between S.R. 730 and U.S. 68. Single-lane closures will be in effect daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Traffic will be maintained in one lane with the use of flaggers. All work is scheduled to be completed in the fall of 2023.

S.R. 380 Paving – Between S.R. 73 and U.S. 22/S.R. 3. Preliminary work has begun in advance of paving. Throughout construction, traffic will be maintained by flaggers daily from approximately 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The entire project is scheduled to be completed by late fall 2023.