Clinton County’s powerhouse rock n’ roll band, Vinyl Countdown, was named the 2023 Battle of the Bands champion. The second-annual Tri-County Battle of the Bands, featuring Fayette, Clinton and Highland counties, was held Friday night in downtown Washington Court House. Brya Labig Fayette County’s own, Johnny Lawless, performed Friday night with an exciting opening. Fayette County’s own, Johnny Lawless, performed Friday night with an exciting opening. Fayette County’s own, Johnny Lawless, performed Friday night with an exciting opening. Highland County’s band of choice, The Jesters, put on a classic-rock performance as the second show on Saturday night. Highland County’s band of choice, The Jesters, put on a classic-rock performance as the second show on Saturday night. Highland County’s band of choice, The Jesters, put on a classic-rock performance as the second show on Saturday night. Vinyl Countdown, from Clinton County, won the crowd over with their talent. Vinyl Countdown, from Clinton County, won the crowd over with their talent. Vinyl Countdown, from Clinton County, won the crowd over with their talent. Vinyl Countdown, from Clinton County, won the crowd over with their talent. Hundreds of locals gathered in downtown Washinton Court House to support their favorite bands with friends and family. Hundreds of locals gathered in downtown Washinton Court House to support their favorite bands with friends and family. Hundreds of locals gathered in downtown Washinton Court House to support their favorite bands with friends and family.

