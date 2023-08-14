Williamsburg, Mullen win first National Division outing

BATAVIA — Host Williamsburg won the first SBAAC National Division match of the year Monday at Elks Run Golf Course.

The Wildcats had a 174 to win the divisional match while Blanchester was fourth and East Clinton sixth.

The teams played the front nine, a par 36 layout at 3,250 yards.

Nick Mullen of Bethel-Tate was the match medalist with a 36.

Evan Malott posted the low score for Blanchester with a 49. Mitchell Ellis had a 49 for East Clinton’s low score.

SUMMARY

August 14, 2023

SBAAC National Division

Match at Elks Run Golf Course

TEAMS

Williamsburg 174, Bethel-Tate 190, Clermont Northeastern 212, Blanchester 226, Felicity 226, East Clinton 231, Georgetown 242

INDIVIDUALS

Williamsburg (174) Karson LaGrange 45, Adam Middendorf 42, Drew Kreimer 52, Evan Sieg 45, Cooper Carson 42, Kaleb Bogan 48

Bethel-Tate (190) Nick Mullen 36, AJ Johnson 47, Chase Sandker 54, Colin Nickell 55, CJ Stober 55, Trevor Johnson 53

Clermont NE (212) Parker Woolery 40, Colton Schmaker 51, Colt Sexton 58, Blaise Urling 63, Ariakan Barnes 64, AJ Cunningham 64

Blanchester (226) Evan Malott 49, Cole Mueller 56, Cole Bradley 61, Eason Jones 60, Brian White 72

Felicity (226) Caleb Ninnichuck 46, Lane McElfresh 56, Jake Forman 58, Connor Redden 66, Landon Miller 70

East Clinton (231) Mitchell Ellis 49, Aiden Walker 58, Austin Kmatz 63, Gabe Stewart 63, Kaiden Roth 61, Carson Karey 69

Georgetown (242) Bryce Winterod 57, Tanner Rolfe 52, Evan Newberry 63, Gunner Ernst 70, Seth Jones 72