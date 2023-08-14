Wilmington Police Dept. reports

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those charged/arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• Police arrested a 59-year-old female for allegedly obstructing official business at 7:52 p.m. on July 31 on West Main Street. According to the report, police were attempting to locate a female who fled the hospital while on a mandatory hold. Officers stopped a suspected vehicle housing the subject in town. The subject was found concealed in the driver’s trunk. No further details were provided.

• Police arrested a 31-year-old male and a 30-year-old female for alleged domestic violence at 5:59 p.m. on August 4. According to the report, police were dispatched to Denver Williams Park in reference to an active domestic incident. Upon arrival, two subjects were located with visible injuries.

• Police arrested a 37-year-old male for allegedly operating a vehicle while intoxicated at 10:34 p.m. on July 30. Police responded to an accident at the 200 block of North Wood Street where the suspect was found at fault. The report indicates alcohol was involved.

• Police arrested a 32-year-old for allegedly operating a vehicle while intoxicated at 1:30 a.m. on August 5 at the 1-99 block of Clark Street. According to the report, police initiated a traffic stop for a minor infraction and found the driver under the influence of alcohol.

• Police arrested a 36-year-old male for alleged domestic violence at 10 p.m. on July 31. According to the report, police were dispatched to a South Nelson Avenue residence for a domestic disturbance. A 39-year-old female was found to have apparent minor injuries. Drugs were suspected to be involved.

• Police arrested a 37-year-old male for alleged disorderly conduct at 1:30 p.m. on July 31. According to the report, the suspect was arrested for acting disorderly at “an emergency facility following an incident at Clinton Memorial Hospital.” The report indicates drugs were apparently involved.

• Police arrested a 47-year-old wanted male at 6 p.m. on August 1 on Michigan Avenue. According to the report, police discovered suspected narcotics. The report indicates it as “paper containing white powder.”

• Police arrested a 39-year-old male for alleged drug abuse instrument possession at 8:13 p.m. on August 3 at the 1-99 block of Randolph Street. The report indicates two syringes were seized.

• Police arrested a 49-year-old male for alleged drug paraphernalia at 7:02 p.m. on August 5 during a traffic stop around Clark and Douglas Street. A passenger was found to have a warrant and another was charged with drug paraphernalia. Police located a plastic wrap with a pink powder.

• Police arrested a 33-year-old male for alleged drug abuse instrument possession and obstructing official business at 6 p.m. on August 6. According to the report, while on patrol the suspect ran from police near Xenia Avenue. When he was apprehended, the suspect was found to have been wanted by multiple agencies.

• Police arrested a 47-year-old male for alleged drug abuse instrument possession at 9:30 p.m. on August 6. According to the report, police conducted a traffic stop on Kentucky Avenue for a minor traffic infraction. During the stop, the subject was found to have an active warrant and was arrested. Suspected narcotics were located in the vehicle.

• At 6:50 a.m. on August 5, police received a report of suspect arson at a Valley Street residence. A door and door frame were damaged and a charred piece of brown cloth was collected as evidence. A 22-year-old female and a 20-year-old male were listed a suspects.

• At 10:20 p.m. on August 2, police responded to the 600 block of West Locust Street in reference to an assault. A 54-year-old male was listed as the victim and received other major injuries. A 37-year-old male was listed the suspect. The case was sent to the prosecutor’s office to review.

• At 9:50 a.m. on August 1, police received a report of someone throwing a “cement chunk” through the rear window of a vehicle. The incident took place at the 100 block of West Main Street.

• At 2:10 a.m. on August 1, police discovered suspected narcotics during a vehicle stop on East Main Street. The report indicates police seized a clear bag containing a white substance and a clear bag of suspected marijuana. A 52-year-old female and a 58-year-old male were listed as suspects.

• At 10 p.m. on July 28, police received a report of a theft occurring at a North Lincoln Street residence. According to the report, a DeWalt air compressor was stolen.

• At 7:15 a.m. on August 2, police responded to a North Walnut Street residence in reference to a break-in. Police spoke with a male subject who advised he left for coffee around 5 a.m. and that a 39-year-old entered his residence while he was gone. A gas card was reported stolen.

