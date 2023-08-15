2023 Fall Preview: Wilmington HS Cross Country

Wilmington lost its top cross country boy and girl runner to graduation.

Henry Hildebrandt and Taylor Noszka leave big holes for coach Karen Heslop, in her fourth season, to fill this season.

Taylor Noszka was a state qualifier for Wilmington cross country last season. She finished fourth overall in the league meet.

Noszka, though, was ill during the state meet and did not run as well as she had during the season. Noszka has the second fastest time in WHS girls cross country history, though, trailing only Sophie Huffman. Huffman’s record is 19:44. Noszka ran 19:58 while finishing 11th at the Division II Troy Regional Cross Country Championship last season.

Madilyn Brausch was sixth in the final league race. Brausch and Noszka were both first-teamers. Kennedy Moore earned second team honors.

Noszka, Alice Clair and Kalli Abbitt were listed as seniors on the WHS roster last season, the SBAAC website stated.

Hildebrandt of WHS ran fourth in the American Division race in 18:10. He was first-team all-league while Sam Burt was second team.

According to the league website, Hildebrandt and Abel Hackney graduated from WHS in the spring.

Heslop will be assisted by Savannah Coyle and Tyler Parks at the varsity level.

There are six boys and two girls total returning. Heslop said soccer players Hannah Scott and Alexa Benitez also are planning to run cross country this season when they can. The coach added a trio of boys, Cooper Short, Max McCoy and Max McDermott, enter the program as freshmen following strong middle school careers.

Aiden Matheney has stepped in to the leadership role for the Hurricane. “He is responsible, great with communication, and one of the most focused and hard-working teenagers on and off of the course,” said Heslop.

Added Heslop, “I enjoy the energy that these athletes bring to the team. Running is hard, but each day they show up with a fresh outlook ready to work. They have became a family and always encourage and help eachother out. As a team, we would love to win league. Individually, we are always hoping that regaredless of where an athlete starts, that they will finish their season with PRs.”