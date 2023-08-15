2023 Fall Sports Preview: Wilmington HS Volleyball

There will be several big holes to fill for second-year head coach Stephanie Reveal to fill on the Wilmington High School volleyball team.

SBAAC American Division co-Player of the Year Caroline Diels has graduated. She led WHS with 388 assists and was second with 197 kills and third with 41 service aces.

But the Hurricane also lost first-teamer Sydney McCord to graduation and second-team middle blocker Ashley Delph to injury at least for the start of the year. Other graduates from 2023 were Lexus Reiley, Ava Hester and Kayla O’Dell.

Brynn Bryant, a first-team all-leaguer, is the top returning player for WHS and maybe the entire SBAAC. She topped the Hurricane with 220 kills ad 53 service aces, was second with 214 assists and second with 291 digs.

Madison Schuster led with 433 digs while Delph led with 67 blocks

Wilmington was cruising along last season at 12-3 then lost an epic match to East Clinton (22-25, 29-27, 25-22, 22-25, 17-15) at Fred Summers Court. From there, the Hurricane lost five of its last nine matches to finish 16-8. WHS was 6-4 and third in the SBAAC American.

Reveal will have no fewer than five seniors on her roster as the season starts, though one is Delph. Other coaches in the Wilmington program are Jamie Bryant (assistant varsity), Erica Davis (assistant varsity), Cadin Reveal (junior varsity coach) and Bailey Kemp (middle school coach).

“We will need everyone to step up and work together,” Reveal said. “We are young and very versatile in quite a few positions.”

Liz Gray, Lisbon Smith and Schuster are on the roster as are juniors Layla Reynolds and Aidynne Tippett. Sophomore Lauren Diels rounds out the top eight.

Reveal said her squad must improve its passing in order to run a fast offense. She believes her team can contend in the league if it trusts each other and controls the controllables.