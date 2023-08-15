Sebastian Smith (left) has been the leader of the Blanchester High School football defense thus far in the preseason. News Journal File Photo

Justin Schmitz’s return to Blanchester High School has thus far been a smooth transition.

“It’s truly been one of the highlights of my life,” said the 2005 BHS graduate who takes over the football program on Cherry Street. “When the cicadas start buzzing, beans start turning brown, and the heat and humidity get cranked up, the folks in our town start getting fired up again for Friday night football. The community, kids, staff have been nothing short of amazing to work with.”

Schmitz and his Wildcats will hit the road this week, making the trek to Bainbridge to face the Paint Valley Bearcats. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday night.

“Paint valley is a tough football team,” Schmitz said. “Coach (Corey) Dye has done a great job there these last four years. They have some road graders up front. They’re a very balanced offense. They have quick athletic receivers. Their quarterback could give us trouble if he gets out in space. Keys to success this week: Playing complimentary football in all 3 phases. We’ve got to execute, control the clock, and win the turnover battle.”

Paint Valley finished 7-5 last season, which started with a 42-26 win over Blanchester at Barbour Memorial Field.

However, gone from that PV team is four-year starting quarterback Cavan Cooper. In all, there are eight seniors (one out for season) returning for Dye’s squad. There are six starters back on both sides of the ball.

Braylon Robertson had 1,372 yards and 14 touchdowns rushing last season and will lead the Bearcats offense. He also was the top tackler on the defense with 106. Carson Free had better than 1,000 yards receiving and 13 touchdowns with Cooper throwing the ball.

Paint Valley has a young team with 24 sophomores on the roster.

Schmitz put his Wildcats (8-4 in Jon Mulvihill’s last season as head coach in 2022) through a pair of preseason scrimmages, one against Hillsboro and the other against Greeneview. Schmitz said he was pleased with the effort against the Indians but “our execution needed improvement.”

The next week against Greeneview was improved in terms of effort and intensity, the coach said.

“To win this season, we’ve got to be more fundamentally sound and our kids are working like heck to get there,” he said.

As the time ticks off toward another high school football season, Schmitz said his team is on the right track.

”We just wrapped up two-a-days and I’ll tell you what, our guys are hungry this season,” said Schmitz. “I think we can be successful if our players keep things in proper perspective. We have the pieces there to be a solid football team. I’ve been really pleased with our senior leadership. (Bryce) Sipple owns the offense and Sebastian (Smith) has really stepped up to lead our defense. Sophomore Ayden Basham has given us some great reps running with our (first team) also. Coach Herrington and coach Scott have done a phenomenal job with our offensive line and getting kids to buy into our system.”