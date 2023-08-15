Lukas Runk (right) is much improved as quarterback of the East Clinton football team this season. News Journal File Photo

Huntington was originally on the 2023 East Clinton football schedule as a scrimmage.

But when both East Clinton and Huntington needed an opponent for Week 1, the two schools decided to meet in the regular season opener.

“We’ve only had their film a couple of days,” East Clinton head coach Steve Olds said. “They have a real nice running back. It’s obvious on film he’s one of their better players. We’re going to have to do a good job of tackling.”

East Clinton travels to the other side of Greenfield to meet Huntington 7 p.m. Friday to kick-off the 2023 high school football season. HHS is located a few miles southwest of Chillicothe. The Huntsmen were slated to play Circleville to open their season before switching to East Clinton.

Huntington is a Division VI team in Region 24. The Huntsmen made the post-season for the first time in school history, Olds said, last year and were defeated by Southeast Ohio powerhouse Paint Valley 50-6.

Huntington is a member of the Scioto Valley Conference. East Clinton is a former member of the SVC.

“Their numbers are up and they play hard,” Olds said of his Week 1 opponent.

East Clinton scrimmage the two Southeastern High School teams — one in South Charleston and the other in Ross County.

“The first one we played really well,” said Olds. “I was happy with that one. We moved the ball and the defense played well.

“The second one was a lot harder; they were tough,” Olds said. “We learned a lot about what we need to work on.”

Olds said returning quarterback Lukas Runk is “much farther along than he was last year.”

“Coach Stirr is doing a great job with him. We expect Lukas to take a step forward this year with his play and leadership,” Olds said.

Glenn Peacock and Dameon Williams lead a strong ground game for the Astros. They will run behind a solid offensive line with its entire unit back from a season ago.

“We have everybody back for the first time,” said Olds. “It’s a good mix of upperclassmen with Denver (Day) leading that group. Those guys as a whole have been asked to do a few more things than they are used to. They are still gelling and coming together but I’m excited about it. They have a chance to be the best offensive line we’ve had since I’ve been head coach going back to 2019.”

Olds said for the most part his team is healthy at this point in the season and eagerly awaiting its opportunity to improve on a 2-8 record last season.

“The first time in three years I feel like we might be going in to Week 1 with a full deck,” said Olds.

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email [email protected] or on Twitter @wnjsports