Nolan Phipps is expected to be one of the top defenders this season for Clinton-Massie. News Journal File Photo

When last we saw our two neighboring rivals, Clinton-Massie and Waynesville, they were locked in a tight battle at WHS.

The Spartans upset the Falcons 14-7 and sent the Mighty Men of McSurley to a second straight season opening loss. Prior to that, the Falcons had won 16 consecutive first games. WHS won just two more games last season but made the playoffs.

That loss also put Massie on a four-game losing streak to start the season, a season that ultimately ended in a regional semifinal loss to Wyoming.

“We had to replace 26 seniors from our state championship team (2021) and that was a challenge,” said Dan McSurley, head coach of Clinton-Massie. “They were just better than us (on that night). But our year ended on a really good note.”

The two teams will square off in a bit of a revenge match for Clinton-Massie 7 p.m. Friday at Frank Irelan Field.

“Their numbers are down a little bit,” McSurley said of Waynesville. “They have a nice, nifty quarterback and their running back is a quick kid.”

Blaise Sizer, a 6-4 quarterback who threw 22 touchdown passes last year, has graduated.

Though Massie lost that game last season, the Falcons dominated. CM outgained WHS 334 to 97 and held the Spartans to just 12 minutes in time of possession.

“We had a punt blocked, a field goal blocked and fumbled inside the 12 yard line for a scoop and score … hopefully we can correct that,” McSurley said.

Led by returning kicker Ian McGuinness, McSurley believes his squad’s special teams can give the Falcons an edge against the Spartans.

Massie scrimmages were against Franklin, Northwest, Versailles and Xenia. McSurley said the Xenia outing was the most impressive.

“Really good scrimmage for us,” he said. “At half it was 21-7. We moved the ball really well. Second half came out a little bit flat. I’ll take the blame for that one. Xenia was coming off a 10-0 season, won their league. They have some really talented kids.”

In the end, it was Massie football at its best.

“We did what we do,” McSurley said. “Right now, we’re two platoon. That’s going to be a big advantage. Hopefully we can stay that way.”

McSurley said the Falcons also are two-platoon at quarterback right now. Jack Elkins and Caden Zantene are splitting time.

“Never done that before (at quarterback),” said McSurley. “It’s the most unique situation I’ve been in. We’ll try to see who’s hot. Caden facilitates really well. Jack can do some really explosive things with his feet.”

McSurley said the offensive line will have a good mix with sophomores, juniors and seniors. The defense will be led up front by Brighton Rodman and Elijah Groh, a pair of seniors. Nolan Phipps, Ty Clutter, Hunter Monds and Carter