Badin blanks Clinton-Massie in boys soccer opener 8-0

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Brayden Eldridge had four goals and two assists Tuesday to lead Badin to an 8-0 win over Clinton-Massie Tuesday at Frank Irelan Field.

The boys soccer match was the first of the season for both teams.

Five different Rams scored in the match