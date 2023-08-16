Clinton Co. Municipal Court report

The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Judge David Henry currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pleaded guilty or were found guilty between July 24 and Aug. 4:

• Larry Tackett, 42, of Wilmington, control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Tackett must complete a non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. A no tail lights violation was dismissed.

• Jimmy Steele Jr., 46, of Lynchburg, control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Tackett must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. A one-way traffic violation was dismissed.

• Daniel Bolser, 58, of Blanchester, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Bolser must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. ALS vacated.

• Michelle Plowman, 47, of Blanchester, trespassing, sentenced to 30 days in jail (15 days suspended), fined $100, assessed $170 court costs. Plowman must complete 32 hours of community service and have no contact with the incident location. A disorderly conduct charge was dismissed.

• Aaron Smith Jr., 37, of Wilmington, disorderly conduct, sentenced to 30 days in jail (29 days suspended), fined $50, assessed $170 court costs. Smith must complete two years of non-reporting probation and get a mental health assessment.

• Robert Morgan, 29, of Hamilton, drug paraphernalia, marijuana possession, fined $370, assessed $170 court costs. The cases were waived by Morgan.

• Carlton Shields III, 18, of Fairfield Township, going 93 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $130, assessed $170 court costs. The case was waived by Hemphill.

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574