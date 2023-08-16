CM golfers just shy of 2 records in win over Spartans

WILMINGTON — With near record-setting performances, Clinton-Massie defeated Waynesville 144 to 159 Wednesday at the Elks 797 Golf Course.
Andy Steed was medalist with a 3-under par 32.
The individual school record is 4-under par. The team nine-hole record is 141.
Owen Goodwin was right with Steed, carding a 1-under par 34.
In his varsity appearance, Ethan Robinette had a 44.
The Falcons are 22-9 on the year.
SUMMARY
Aug 16, 2023
@Wilmington Elks 797 Golf Course
Clinton-Massie 144, Waynesville 159
Andy Steed 32, Owen Goodwin 34, Logan Miller 36, Evan Davidson, 42, Ethan Robinette 44, Cam Morgan 45