Hurricane nets 3-2 league victory over Broncos

WILMINGTON — With a pair of wins on the doubles courts, Wilmington edged Western Brown 3-2 Wednesday in SBAAC American Division tennis on the WHS courts.

“Happy to get another league win under our belts as we continue to improve and learn to compete,” Wilmington head coach Doug Cooper said.

The Hurricane is 2-2 overall and 2-1 in the American. Western Brown drops to 1-2 in the conference.

Cary Holliday and Bailey Wheeler were easy 6-1, 6-0 winners at first doubles while Josie Heys and Jenna Pletcher posted a 6-1, 6-2 win.

Layna Holmes came out on top at first singles 6-4, 6-2.

“We were able to make some adjustments during the match that I was happy to see,” Cooper said.

SUMMARY

Aug. 16, 2023

@Wilmington High School

Wilmington 3, Western Brown 2

Singles

1-Layna Holmes defeated Shyla Burson 6-4, 6-2

2-Reagan Henry was defeated by Jordan Lucas 5-7, 3-6

3-Sofia Castillo was defeated by Emily Young 2-5, retired (illness)

Doubles

1-Cary Holliday, Bailey Wheeler defeated Carlee Ware, Jasmine Ashbrook 6-1, 6-0

2-Josie Heys, Jenna Pletcher defeated Ella Clifton, Eve Wiley 6-1, 6-2.