Pre-match practice help Wildcats win 5-0, improve to 2-0 in SBCN

BLANCHESTER — With rain play an increasingly big part in the fall sports season, Blanchester tennis coach Matt Sexton is doubling-up on home matches.

His Wildcats are holding a “mini” practice session before matches on the BHS courts then taking what they just learned on to the court for the match.

The result on Wednesday was a 5-0 win over Clermont Northeastern in an SBAAC National Division contest.

“Since we’ve been getting a lot of rain on practice days, we’ve been holding mini-practices before these home matches,” Sexton said. “We’re working on getting better right before the match and working on getting better in matches. I think we took a big step forward in this match.”

Blanchester goes to 2-0 in the league with the win. CNE is now 1-3 in league play.

“Really happy for Lilly (Bates) getting her first career win at first singles,” said Sexton. “She’s played well so far this year but I thought her second set (against CNE) was her best of the season. She hit through the ball and dictated points, which was huge.

“Katelyn (Toles) is now 3-0 and really gets better every time she takes the court. Lydia (Siler) played really well, playing strong consistent tennis. Both doubles teams were very solid in straight-set wins.”

SUMMARY

Aug. 16, 2023

@Blanchester High School

Blanchester 5, Clermont NE 0

Records: Blanchester 2-1 overall, 2-0 SBC-National; CNE 1-4 overall, 1-3 SBC-N

Singles

1: Lilly Bates d. Jayda Sharp 6-4, 6-1

2: Katelyn Toles d. Ava Stephan 6-2, 6-1

3: Lydia Siler d. Bekah Bosley 6-2, 6-2

Doubles

1: Taylor Baker, Greta Quigley d. Chloe Land, Mackenzie Hinson 6-3, 6-1

2: Breanna Weldon, Gracie Kaehler d. Lila Ritter, Kylie Busam 6-1, 6-2

Exhibition

Sydney Woodall won 6-1