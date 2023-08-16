Kids scurry off the bus at Denver Place Elementary on the first day of school for Wilmington City Schools on Wednesday. John Hamilton | News Journal photos Kids scurry off the bus at Denver Place Elementary on the first day of school for Wilmington City Schools on Wednesday. Kids scurry off the bus at Denver Place Elementary on the first day of school for Wilmington City Schools on Wednesday. Kids scurry off the bus at Denver Place Elementary on the first day of school for Wilmington City Schools on Wednesday. Kids scurry off the bus at Denver Place Elementary on the first day of school for Wilmington City Schools on Wednesday. Members of Wilmington Church of God hand out donuts to parents at Denver Place Elementary as they drop their kids off on the first day of school on Wednesday. Members of Wilmington Church of God hand out donuts to parents at Denver Place Elementary as they drop their kids off on the first day of school on Wednesday.

Kids scurry off the bus at Denver Place Elementary on the first day of school for Wilmington City Schools on Wednesday.

Kids scurry off the bus at Denver Place Elementary on the first day of school for Wilmington City Schools on Wednesday.

Kids scurry off the bus at Denver Place Elementary on the first day of school for Wilmington City Schools on Wednesday.

Kids scurry off the bus at Denver Place Elementary on the first day of school for Wilmington City Schools on Wednesday.

Kids scurry off the bus at Denver Place Elementary on the first day of school for Wilmington City Schools on Wednesday.

Members of Wilmington Church of God hand out donuts to parents at Denver Place Elementary as they drop their kids off on the first day of school on Wednesday.

Members of Wilmington Church of God hand out donuts to parents at Denver Place Elementary as they drop their kids off on the first day of school on Wednesday.