Wilmington code enforcement reports

Processes of the Code Enforcement Department: Once a complaint is received, properties with reported violations are handled with an intake form and an inspection is performed at the alleged location. If a complaint is substantiated, an investigation is opened. Property owners and/or Tenants are then contacted via US Mail with a “Notice of Code Violation” to notify them complaint has been made, the nature of the violation(s), and the following actions that need to be taken to resolve the violation(s). The property owner/tenant is also provided with the date that the follow-up inspection will take place and contact information for the Code Enforcement Department if they need more information, or to file an extension. When a case status is “Violation Pending” this means that the property has either received a complaint that has not been investigated, or the property was given a warning and no violations have been opened at that time. Some cases may not be listed as they are still under review/investigation.

If you are requesting information about a case or property, you can submit a records request by phone, email, in writing, or in person to the Code Enforcement Department. All records handled by this department are public record and can accessed with a request.

Potential violations (in Wilmington city limits only) can be submitted via email to [email protected], by phone at 937-382-6509, anonymously online at www.wilmingtonoh.org/municipal-services/code-enforcement/, or by texting “hi” to 937-884-1588. The Code Enforcement Department does not have jurisdiction over parked vehicles in the roadway. To report parking violations, expired tags, disabled or damaged vehicles parked in the right-of-way, call the Wilmington Police Department on their non-emergency line at 937-382-3833.

Annen Vance Code Enforcement Official, City of Wilmington

August 1-15 Activity Summary

Inspections Performed- 27

Complaints Received- 9

New Violations Opened- 19

New Cases Opened- 15

Cases Closed- 20

Total Open Cases- 170

August 1-15 Case Activity (Case Number, Case Date, Address, Open Violations and Notes)

Case# 4105, 01/12/2021, 118 E Truesdell St, Status Change- Sheriff’s Sale- 08/02/2023 Property Purchased by 3rd Party Bidder- Re-secured rear door 8/2/2023

Case# 4984, 07/10/2023, 854 W. Locust St, 547.02- Removal of Dead or Diseased Trees, Notice Delivered by Personal Service- Patrol Officer

Case# 5019, 08/03/2023, 233 Curtis Dr, 1143.02- Outdoor Storage, First Notice- Sent

Case# 5020, 08/03/2023, 709 N. South St, 1709.01(a)- Weed and Grass Removal/1709.02(a)(b)- Litter, First Notice- Sent

Case# 4796, 04/14/2023, 265 E. Locust St, 1709.03(j)- Stair and Walking Surfaces/1725.2(i)- Means of Egress- Stairway, Handrails, and Guards, Notice of Non-Compliance- Sent

Case# 4893, 05/15/2023, 1173 Wayne Rd, 1709.03(a)- Sanitation, Notice of Non-Compliance- Sent

Case# 5004, 07/20/2023, 1359 Wayne Rd, 1729.01(a)- Weed and Grass Removal, Second Notice- Sent, All other violations have been closed

Case# 4986, 07/10/2023, 63 Woodview Dr, 1729.01(a)- Weed and Grass Removal, Final Notice- Sent

Case# 4938, 05/30/2023, 45 W. Birdsall St, 1308.01(i)- Public Nuisance/1701.08(a)(3)-Unsafe Structures/1709.02(i)- Defacement of Property/1709.03(k)- Stairs, Decks, Porches, and Balconies/1709.03(n)- Windows/1709.04(c)- Interior Surfaces/1729.02(a)(b)-Litter, Second Notice- Sent

Case# 5023, 08/08/2023, 250 S. Nelson Ave-Lot 70, 1308.01(h)- Public Nuisance/1701.08(a)(3)-Unsafe Structures/1709.03(f)- Exterior Walls, First Notice-Sent

Case# 5023, 08/08/2023, 250 S. Nelson Ave-Lot 16, 1717.04(c)- Plumbing System Hazards, First Notice-Sent

Case# 5026, 08/08/2023, 276 S. Wall St, 1151.04(l)(1)- General Standards- Residential Fencing

Case# 4093, 01/07/2021, 465 Westfield Dr, Property Transferred to Bank- Foreclosure Complete

Case# 5029, 08/09/2023, 243 A St, 1143.02- Outdoor Storage/1308.01(k)- Public Nuisance/1729.02(a)(b)- Litter, First Notice- Sent

Case# 5032, 08/10/2023, 1219 Southridge Ave, 1709.01(a)- Weed and Grass Removal, First Notice- Sent

Case# 5033, 08/11/2023, 877 Xenia Ave, 547.03(d)-Trimming of Trees and Bushes, First Notice- Sent

Case# 5035, 08/14/2023, 100 B St, 1171.04(b)(1)(c)- Front/Side Lawn Parking Prohibited, First Notice- Sent

Case# 5036, 08/14/2023, 407 N South St, 1729.01(a)- Weed and Grass Removal, First Notice- Sent

Case# 5037, 08/14/2023, 841 Ohio Ave, 547.03(d)- Trimming of Trees and Shrubs (growing into the ROW), First Notice- Sent

August 1-15 Closed Cases (Case Number, Case Date, Address, Closed Violations and Notes)

Case# 5021, 08/03/2023, 107-111 Columbus St, Closed Case- Unsubstantiated Complaint

Case# 5001, 07/17/2023, 258 Hawley Ave, 1709.02(a)-Sanitation/1717.04(c)- Plumbing System Hazards/1717.06(a)- Sanitary Drainage System/521.07- Stagnant Water or Filth, Case Closed- Resolved by Owner

Case# 5016, 07/31/2023, 114 A St, 1729.01(a)- Weed and Grass Removal, Case Closed- Resolved by Tenant

Case# 5020, 08/03/2023, 709 N. South St, 1709.01(a)- Weed and Grass Removal/1709.02(a)(b)- Litter, Case Closed- Resolved by Tenant

Case# 4966, 06/14/2023, 398 Columbus St, 1143.02- Outdoor Storage/1729.02(a)(b)- Litter/925.07-Trash Containers to be Removed, Case Closed- Resolved by Owner

Case# 4992, 07/11/2023, 816 W Locust St, 1308.01(k)- Public Nuisance, Case Closed- Resolved by Owner

Case# 4993, 07/11/2023, 819 E. Columbus St, 1171.04(b)(1)(c)- Front/Side Lawn Parking Prohibited, Case Closed- Resolved by Owner

Case# 5024, 08/08/2023, 156 N. Wall St, 311.01(d)- Placing Injurious Material in Street, Case Closed- Resolved by Tenant