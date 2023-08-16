Wilmington code enforcement reports

Processes of the Code Enforcement Department: Once a complaint is received, properties with reported violations are handled with an intake form and an inspection is performed at the alleged location. If a complaint is substantiated, an investigation is opened. Property owners and/or Tenants are then contacted via US Mail with a “Notice of Code Violation” to notify them complaint has been made, the nature of the violation(s), and the following actions that need to be taken to resolve the violation(s). The property owner/tenant is also provided with the date that the follow-up inspection will take place and contact information for the Code Enforcement Department if they need more information, or to file an extension. When a case status is “Violation Pending” this means that the property has either received a complaint that has not been investigated, or the property was given a warning and no violations have been opened at that time. Some cases may not be listed as they are still under review/investigation.
If you are requesting information about a case or property, you can submit a records request by phone, email, in writing, or in person to the Code Enforcement Department. All records handled by this department are public record and can accessed with a request.
Potential violations (in Wilmington city limits only) can be submitted via email to [email protected], by phone at 937-382-6509, anonymously online at www.wilmingtonoh.org/municipal-services/code-enforcement/, or by texting “hi” to 937-884-1588. The Code Enforcement Department does not have jurisdiction over parked vehicles in the roadway. To report parking violations, expired tags, disabled or damaged vehicles parked in the right-of-way, call the Wilmington Police Department on their non-emergency line at 937-382-3833.
Annen Vance Code Enforcement Official, City of Wilmington
August 1-15 Activity Summary
Inspections Performed- 27
Complaints Received- 9
New Violations Opened- 19
New Cases Opened- 15
Cases Closed- 20
Total Open Cases- 170
August 1-15 Case Activity (Case Number, Case Date, Address, Open Violations and Notes)
Case# 4105, 01/12/2021, 118 E Truesdell St, Status Change- Sheriff’s Sale- 08/02/2023 Property Purchased by 3rd Party Bidder- Re-secured rear door 8/2/2023
Case# 4984, 07/10/2023, 854 W. Locust St, 547.02- Removal of Dead or Diseased Trees, Notice Delivered by Personal Service- Patrol Officer
Case# 5019, 08/03/2023, 233 Curtis Dr, 1143.02- Outdoor Storage, First Notice- Sent
Case# 5020, 08/03/2023, 709 N. South St, 1709.01(a)- Weed and Grass Removal/1709.02(a)(b)- Litter, First Notice- Sent
Case# 4796, 04/14/2023, 265 E. Locust St, 1709.03(j)- Stair and Walking Surfaces/1725.2(i)- Means of Egress- Stairway, Handrails, and Guards, Notice of Non-Compliance- Sent
Case# 4893, 05/15/2023, 1173 Wayne Rd, 1709.03(a)- Sanitation, Notice of Non-Compliance- Sent
Case# 5004, 07/20/2023, 1359 Wayne Rd, 1729.01(a)- Weed and Grass Removal, Second Notice- Sent, All other violations have been closed
Case# 4986, 07/10/2023, 63 Woodview Dr, 1729.01(a)- Weed and Grass Removal, Final Notice- Sent
Case# 4938, 05/30/2023, 45 W. Birdsall St, 1308.01(i)- Public Nuisance/1701.08(a)(3)-Unsafe Structures/1709.02(i)- Defacement of Property/1709.03(k)- Stairs, Decks, Porches, and Balconies/1709.03(n)- Windows/1709.04(c)- Interior Surfaces/1729.02(a)(b)-Litter, Second Notice- Sent
Case# 5023, 08/08/2023, 250 S. Nelson Ave-Lot 70, 1308.01(h)- Public Nuisance/1701.08(a)(3)-Unsafe Structures/1709.03(f)- Exterior Walls, First Notice-Sent
Case# 5023, 08/08/2023, 250 S. Nelson Ave-Lot 16, 1717.04(c)- Plumbing System Hazards, First Notice-Sent
Case# 5026, 08/08/2023, 276 S. Wall St, 1151.04(l)(1)- General Standards- Residential Fencing
Case# 4093, 01/07/2021, 465 Westfield Dr, Property Transferred to Bank- Foreclosure Complete
Case# 5029, 08/09/2023, 243 A St, 1143.02- Outdoor Storage/1308.01(k)- Public Nuisance/1729.02(a)(b)- Litter, First Notice- Sent
Case# 5032, 08/10/2023, 1219 Southridge Ave, 1709.01(a)- Weed and Grass Removal, First Notice- Sent
Case# 5033, 08/11/2023, 877 Xenia Ave, 547.03(d)-Trimming of Trees and Bushes, First Notice- Sent
Case# 5035, 08/14/2023, 100 B St, 1171.04(b)(1)(c)- Front/Side Lawn Parking Prohibited, First Notice- Sent
Case# 5036, 08/14/2023, 407 N South St, 1729.01(a)- Weed and Grass Removal, First Notice- Sent
Case# 5037, 08/14/2023, 841 Ohio Ave, 547.03(d)- Trimming of Trees and Shrubs (growing into the ROW), First Notice- Sent
August 1-15 Closed Cases (Case Number, Case Date, Address, Closed Violations and Notes)
Case# 5021, 08/03/2023, 107-111 Columbus St, Closed Case- Unsubstantiated Complaint
Case# 5001, 07/17/2023, 258 Hawley Ave, 1709.02(a)-Sanitation/1717.04(c)- Plumbing System Hazards/1717.06(a)- Sanitary Drainage System/521.07- Stagnant Water or Filth, Case Closed- Resolved by Owner
Case# 5016, 07/31/2023, 114 A St, 1729.01(a)- Weed and Grass Removal, Case Closed- Resolved by Tenant
Case# 5020, 08/03/2023, 709 N. South St, 1709.01(a)- Weed and Grass Removal/1709.02(a)(b)- Litter, Case Closed- Resolved by Tenant
Case# 4966, 06/14/2023, 398 Columbus St, 1143.02- Outdoor Storage/1729.02(a)(b)- Litter/925.07-Trash Containers to be Removed, Case Closed- Resolved by Owner
Case# 4992, 07/11/2023, 816 W Locust St, 1308.01(k)- Public Nuisance, Case Closed- Resolved by Owner
Case# 4993, 07/11/2023, 819 E. Columbus St, 1171.04(b)(1)(c)- Front/Side Lawn Parking Prohibited, Case Closed- Resolved by Owner
Case# 5024, 08/08/2023, 156 N. Wall St, 311.01(d)- Placing Injurious Material in Street, Case Closed- Resolved by Tenant