Wilmington JV tennis posts 5-0 win over Western Brown

The Wilmington High School junior varsity tennis team defeated Western Brown 5-0 Wednesday afternoon.

The Hurricane, 3-0 on the year, will meet Centerville Thursday.

Elena Gatti was a 3-0, retired winner at first singles and Katelynn Totten won by forfeit at second singles.

Abbie Hubbard and Kiley Comberger won an 8-0 match at first doubles.

Wilmington won the next two doubles matches by identical 8-3 scores — the second doubles pair of Hunter Byrd and Emma Brooks and the third doubles duo of Lexi Stern and Jasmine Comer.