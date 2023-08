Astros in four-team match at Hillsboro Elks GC

HILLSBORO — The East Clinton boys golf team competed in a four-team match Wednesday at the Hillsboro Elks Golf Course.

The Astros had a team total of 222.

“Definitely a group of young men that continue to show growth,” East Clinton coach Thomas Sodini said.

Mitchell Ellis posted a 49 for the Astros low score.

Austin Kmatz had a 53 and Kaiden Roth came in with a 59. Wade Smith shot 61.