Construction updates provided at EC school board meeting

SABINA — The East Clinton Local School District Board of Education convened for a session commencing at 6 p.m. in the district office on Tuesday. Presided over by Amy Zimmerman, board president, the meeting presented a comprehensive overview of ongoing construction projects and key campus advancements.

Superintendent Eric Magee’s Report

Superintendent Eric Magee started the meeting with a detailed superintendent’s report, providing an insightful account of the district’s ongoing construction initiatives and campus developments. Addressing the critical roofing situation at the elementary buildings, Magee said, “First of all, they are still working with the roofing situation at Sabina and New Vienna, the elementary buildings.”

He went on to explain that due to unexpected weather conditions, the roofing was left exposed, resulting in water damage during rain. He emphasized, “We had a new roofing situation occur that we are now dealing with. There was rain that popped up while the roof was left open. It was over the kitchen area and some of the hallway. Certainly, several ceiling tiles damaged. We are still in the process of assessing what all may or may not be damaged.”

Magee assured that the district is actively engaged with insurance companies and contractors to address the challenges. He said, “We are working with our insurance companies, as well as Action Contractors and their insurance company, to make sure that everything is done as needed.”

Providing further insight into the ongoing construction efforts, Magee addressed the installation of kitchen equipment. While initial assessments were positive, Magee acknowledged the need for further verification, particularly regarding the walk-in freezer and cooler. He explained, “Action’s first report on the kitchen equipment itself was positive. They feel everything is working. We do want to verify that with our own people, too. (The) biggest concern was the walk-in freezer and cooler. They’ve had other install issues with that, but we still remain on top of this.”

Elaborating on the challenges faced, Magee discussed water infiltration due to unsealed areas during rain, saying, “Areas weren’t quite sealed and water was able to get through. Last I heard this afternoon, the walk in freezer and cooler were still functioning and keeping temperature after they were reset, but still some issues there we are trying to resolve.”

Magee added, “We want to be prepared for whatever we need to do. We’re working with the kitchen staff to make sure everything is on hand there and able to prepare meals for kids. And it really comes down to the health department giving final approval.”

The first day of school for East Clinton students is on Tuesday, Sept. 5, and the anticipation is building for a successful start to the new academic year.

Magee also delved into campus-wide construction updates, highlighting the progress made in various areas. He reported, “On this campus, we are still working toward the music wing getting ready to go for the start of school on the other side and still working toward the end of the year, Christmas break timeline move in for the rest of the building.”

Updates encompassed successful above-ceiling inspections in the music wing (Area A), progress in the multipurpose room (Room 162), and the removal of an AC unit in the main gym to facilitate duct work, which was nearing completion. He explained that after AC work, the gym floor renovation would commence, with staining and painting scheduled to begin on Aug. 21. The completion target for the gym floor was set for Sept. 9.

Magee also touched upon outdoor improvements, including the preparation of blacktop areas for improved drop-off logistics.

Financial and Educational Updates

Treasurer John Stanley reported a slight decrease in general fund revenue, comparing this year’s $776,000 to last year’s $782,000. Total expenses across all funds saw a reduction as well, from just under $3 million in the previous year to approximately $2.8 million. Stanley highlighted a substantial portion of expenses being attributed to the high school construction project.

The board proceeded to approve the 2023-2024 non-certified handbook and ratified revised non-certified salary schedules for fiscal years 2024 and 2025. Subsequently, an employment agenda was approved, and it was decided that the next board meeting will commence at 5 p.m. for an employee reception at the middle school media center.

The meeting concluded with an executive session followed by an adjournment.