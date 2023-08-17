I-71 lane closures scheduled

Overnight lane closures will continue to be in place on Interstate 71 in Clinton County through the end of next week for paving operations and a traffic switch.

Beginning at approximately 8 p.m. each night, the left lanes on I-71 North and South will be closed between the U.S. 68 and S.R. 72 interchanges until 9 a.m. the following day through Friday morning, Aug. 25.

In addition, during the week of Aug. 21, short-term full closures will be in effect each night between midnight and 5 a.m., with traffic maintained by law enforcement officers, through Friday morning, Aug. 25.

Motorists are reminded to exercise additional caution through the area. All work is weather permitting.

For ongoing traffic, construction and weather-related information throughout the state, please visit www.OHGO.com.