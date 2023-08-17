Lions battle but Massie tennis prevails for another 5-0 win Lions battle but Massie tennis prevails for another 5-0 win Lions battle but Massie tennis prevails for another 5-0 win Lions battle but Massie tennis prevails for another 5-0 win Lions battle but Massie tennis prevails for another 5-0 win

NEW RICHMOND — Another day, another 5-0 win over the Clinton-Massie tennis team.

The Falcons traveled to New Richmond to face the unbeaten Lions in an early-season SBAAC American Division showdown and came away with a clean sheet victory.

“New Richmond was prepared for us,” CM coach Julie Kirby said. “It was a competitive match-up, especially on the singles courts but our girls brought their best and ended with the win.”

Addison Swope rallied from 6-7 in the first set to post a 6-7, 6-1, 6-2 win at first singles.

“Our singles group really brought it to New Richmond,” Kirby said. “Our doubles teams remain solid and are ready to take on their next competitors.”

SUMMARY

Aug 16, 2023

@New Richmond High School

Clinton-Massie 5, New Richmond 0

Singles

1-Addison Swope defeated Emily Redman 6-7, 6-1, 6-2

2-Maria Jones defeated Nicole Colonel 6-3, 6-2

3-Lilly Logsdon defeated Payton Ollendick 6-1, 7-6

Doubles

1-Mikayla Wonderly, Brylie Green defeated Audrey Fouss, Jenna Adams 6-0, 6-1

2-Elle Dunham, Noel Gasaway defeated Cassidy Crone, Kaydence Roberts 6-0, 6-1