Real estate transactions

This list of recent real estate transactions within Clinton County is provided by the Office of Clinton County Auditor Terence G. Habermehl and transcribed by News Journal staff.

Billy E. Wood to Lane and Megan Schafer, 367 N. South St., Wilmington, $173,000.

Gladys M. Fisher RLT to Ellis Family Enterprise LLC, 345 Hornbeam Rd., Richland Township, $1,300,000.

Joanna Lee Massie, Jack Eugene, James Merrill, Jay Thaddeus, and Jeffrey Scott Stacey to Joanna Lee and Terry Samuel Massie *SD, Farmers Road, Washington Township, $2,000.

Jean Tidwell to Jean Tidwell RLT, 7601 Lovins Ct., Blanchester.

Eulis E. and Chelsie Blanton *SD to Chelsie Blanton, 314 Pansy Rd., Vernon Township.

Edward L. and Rhonda S. Friend to Rhonda S. Friend, 4064 Pansy Rd., Vernon Township.

Michelle L. Barnes to Ashley Johnson, 244 Hawley Ave., Wilmington, $142,000.

Jessica G. and Jonathan K. Cooper *SD to Eagle View A Series Contained Within Napt Time LLC, 2128 Greene Rd., Clark Township.

Jessica and Jonathan Cooper *SD to Green Locust A Series Contained Within Napt Time LLC, 359 E. Locust St., Wilmington.

Jean A. Gravlin RLT to John and Kay Murphy Family RLT, Starbuck and Dwiggins Rd., Union Township, $1,200,000.

Lori L. Riley to Bradley Snow and Ashlee B. Bramel *SD, 320 San Mar Gale Dr., Sabina, $129,000.

Stanley and Kathy Feck to Michelle Peters and Brian Burkitt, 103 Mitchell Ave., Midland, $240,000.

Tedra Simpson to Taylor Ashton Schindler, 5330 SR 730, Adams Township, $280,000.

John W. Evans Jr. to Andrea and Bradley Burns *SD, 7486 SR 380, Chester Township, $475,000.

Raymond Edward and Jennett Bowles to Raymond Edward and Jennette Bowles *SD, 208 N. Orchard Cir., Blanchester.

Thomas E. 1/2 INT and James W. Roades 1/2 INT to Erica Garcia 1/2 INT and James W. Roades 1/2 INT, 14336 SR 134, Clark Township.

William W. Spaller Jr. to William W. Jr and Barbra S. Spaller *SD, 698 Haley Rd., Wilson Township.

Cynthia E. Langhorst Trust and Douglas A. Langhorst Trust to Timothy L. Tara Swackhammer, 111 Glenwood Cir., Wilmington, $290,500.

Phillip D. and Leah Smithson *SD to Zackary Dean and Alana Dillow *SD, 410 Nelson Ave., Wilmington, $239,500.

Austin J. and Samantha N. Goman *SD to Robert D. and Kayla L. Honican, 387 S. Wall St., Wilmington, $178,400.

Cheslie Blanton to Daniel L. Wilson, 314 Pansy Rd., Vernon Township, $365,000.

Carol S. Holbert to Haley M. Schroeder, 480 N. Wood St., Wilmington, $134,500.

Dwayne Edward and Kimberly Jane DeWeese to Dwayne Edward and Kimberly Jane DeWeese, Farmers Road.

Ernest F. and Terah N. Maerki *SD to Kyle Robert Patrick, 478 South St., Wilmington, $170,000.

T&G Garner Investment Properties LLC to Wilmington Holdings LLC, 120 Doan St., Wilmington, $37,500.

Ronald K. and Paula S. Walter to Linda J. Reynolds, 423 Forest Lake Dr., Wilmington, $232,900.

Floyd S. Sr. and Floyd S. Lansing Jr. to Floyd Samuel Lansing Sr. RLT, Jenkins Road.

Property Cartwheel LLC to Danielle and Micah Eades, 31 Woodview Dr., Wilmington, $83,000.

Joseph E. and Sheila Ann Spicer to Joseph E. Spicer, 963 Linhof Road, Wilmington.

Michael A. and Emilina P. Greber to Greber Family RLT, 139 Sycamore Dr., Wilmington.

Zackary D. Evans and Madison P. Stoops to Caleb Thomas and Ashlee Mae Gee *SD, 191 Vine St., Sabina, $124,000.

Karen E. Higgason to Ephesians 320 LLC, 1236 Southridge Ave., Wilmington.

Ryan L. Smart to Kelly and Brian Pinkerton *SD, 440 Country Manor Dr., Adams Township, $75,000.

Rebecca L. Hawkins to Tiffany M. Baker, 126 High St., Midland.

Samuel D. and Ethel O. Sharp to JRT of Samuel D. and Ethel O. Sharp, 3111 SR 350 and SR 134, Washington Township.

John P. and Jani L. Anderson *LE Dorothy A. Duvall to John P. and Jani L. Anderson *SD, Leeka Road, Green Township.

Michele C. Dardis to Zackary Daulton and Madison Paige Evans, 644 Kathryn Dr., Wilmington, $279,000.

Clinton County Land Reutilization Corporation to Golden Dog Holdings LLC, Howard Street, Wilmington.

Clinton County Land Reutilization Corporation to West 442 LLC, 392 Howard St., Wilmington.

Marvin L. Chamberlin to Scott K. and Jeannette Simpson *SD, 0 Chamberlin Rd, Jefferson Township, $354,000.

Aerial Jasmyn Wilson to Angela Fleak, 316 S. Walnut St., Wilmington, $46,000.

Janie Buckshorn NKA Janie Bogan to Janie E. Bogan RLT, 1649 Buck Run Rd., Chester Township.

Marvin L. Chamberlin to Lane G. and Megan E. Schafer *SD, 0 Chamberlin Rd., Jefferson Township, $176,500.

Mary J. Clark to Ashley and Kevin W. Cunningham *SD, 2587 Brimstone Rd., Chester Township, $335,000.

Donald E. Schneider to Benjamin Coy IV and Danyal Nicole Miller *SD, 1417 Dailey Rd., Green Township, $328,900.

James H. Mann Sr., Christopher M. and Patricia M. Lynch *SD, 880 Kathryn Dr., Wilmington, $200,000.

Terry A. and Virginia L. Grooms *SD to Andrew and Alison Bond *SD, 13363 S SR 729, Green Township, $605,000.

Tiffany Anne Mick to Rebecca Poe, 3872 N SR 134, Union Township, $220,000.

Jackie Ditmer to Barbara H. Freeze, 1065 Peggy Ln., Wilmington, $265,000.

Darrell R. and Pamela S. Baker *SD to Gary L. and Gloria J. Vance *SD, 2457 Jenkins Rd., Union Township, $259,000.

Daniel Wolfe to Terri Wolfe, 225 Pansy Rd., Vernon Township.

Serenity Mitchell to MidFirst Bank, 641 Norman St., Wilmington, $119,000.

James Roark to Nationstar Mortgage LLC, 938 Woodville Rd., Marion Township, $41,100.

Darlene A. Strain to Dale W. and Darlene A. Ellenbarger *SD, 629 Clelland Rd.

BGW Land Development LLC to BGW Land Development, 4325 W SR 22/33, Adams Township.

Smoky’s Real Estate LLC to Evianna LLC, 9, 13, and 14 Sooner St., Sabina, $39,000.

Shell I Real Estate LLC to Eviana LLC, 6 and 16 Sooner St., Sabina, $26,000.

David J. and Stephanie P. Brausch *SD to Suspended Animation LLC, Nauvoo Rd.

Gary L. Kraus to William and Megan R. Graser *SD, 1090 Peggy Ln., Wilmington, $181,500.

Janet M. Williams Trust 1/2 INT and B. Anthony Williams Trust 1/2 INT to B. Anthony Williams Trust 1/2 INT, and Beth L. Ellingwood, Lynn W. Cowan, Brook W. James, and Dana L. William 1/2 INT, 4842 AND 5556 SR 22 3, Union Township.

Stacey Mayer to RTLM Properties LLC, 312 Linton Dr., Wilmington, $117,500.

Linda D. Anders 1/2 INT and Donald W. Gaddis 1/2 INT to Cody D. Cartee, 20 Trahera Ln., Sabina, $220,000.

Board of Education of the Great Oaks Joint Vocational School District to Clinton County Port Authority, 0 Airport Rd., Union Township.

Donald J. and Jane A. Williams *SD to Donald J. Williams, 100 S. South St., New Vienna.

Charles A. Hargrave to Carlos Fernando Rivera Barrera and Norma Elizabeth Congacha Carcua, 300 S. South St., Wilmington, $72,000.

Joanna Lee and Terry Samuel Massie *SD to Jacob D. and Laney Boldman *SD, 3657 Farmers Rd., Washington Township.