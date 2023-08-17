The Wilmington High School Class of 1953 recently celebrated its 70th class reunion. Front from left, Ann Warner Thompson, Shirley Black Hedges, and Marvin Barrett. Back from left, Donald Inlow, Ken Smith, Lou Ann Poorman Lind, Patricia Grove Matthews, and Clifford Curtis. Submitted photo

The Wilmington High School Class of 1953 met Aug. 11 at the General Denver Hotel to celebrate its 70th class reunion.

Marvin Barrett, class vice president, welcomed everyone and thanked Patricia Grove Matthews and Lou Ann Lind for planning the event. He then gave a beautiful remembrance service for the eight deceased members from the last reunion five years ago.

Barrett gave the blessing after which a delicious lunch was served. Everyone enjoyed a beautifully decorated cake for dessert.

Matthews shared correspondence that she had received from classmates unable to attend, including Sue Gordon Hiatt, Harold Bailey, and Eugene Bailey. She gave each member a completed list of all 85 graduates with their address and/or date of death.

Class members who attended were Clifford Curtis, Shirley Black Hedges, Patricia Grove Matthews, Lou Ann Poorman Lind, Marvin Barrett, Donald Inlow, Ann Warner Thompson, and Kenneth Smith. Spouses and others in attendance were Pat Curtis, Amy Gallaugher, and David Inlow.