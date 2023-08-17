Wildcats beat rain, Astros in county tennis battle 5-0

BLANCHESTER — The Blanchester tennis team beat the rain and East Clinton Thursday in SBAAC National Division competition on the BHS courts.

“It started raining about 10 minutes after we finished, so we got done just in time,” BHS coach Matt Sexton said. “Obviously, we’re always happy to pick up the win. However, there is no doubt that EC was missing some key contributors, and the match will look a lot different in a couple of weeks in Lees Creek with their full lineup. Still, the five they had competed very well and should be proud of their efforts.”

Blanchester is now 3-0 in the National Division, 3-1 overall. The Astros are 1-1 in the National, 1-2 overall.

After two EC forfeits, the Wildcats swept the other three courts.

Sexton was pleased with Lilly Bates’ 6-3, 6-4 win over Molly Seabaugh at first singles. Seabaugh was making her 2023 tennis debut.

Katelyn Toles and Lydia Siler “weren’t expecting to play doubles and played very nervous getting down 3-0 right off the bat,” Sexton said. “Once they settled down they were fine.”

At second doubles, Taylor Baker and Greta Quigley were down 2-5 in the second set then reeled off five straight games to win the match.

“We’ve still got two league matches before the end of the first round of league play, but I’m certainly pleased to be where we’re at, while still recognizing that we need to keep getting better to stay there,” the BHS coach said.

SUMMARY

Aug. 17, 2023

@Blanchester High School

Blanchester 5, East Clinton 0

Records: Blanchester 3-1 overall, 3-0 SBC-N. East Clinton 1-2 overall, 1-1 SBC-N.

Singles

1: Lilly Bates defeated Molly Seabaugh 6-3, 6-4

2: Breanna Weldon won by forfeit

3: Gracie Kaehler won by forfeit

Doubles

1: Katelyn Toles, Lydia Siler defeated Megan Hadley, Stephanie Lambert 7-5, 6-1

2: Taylor Baker, Greta Quigley defeated Abigail Prater, Josi Balon 6-4, 7-5