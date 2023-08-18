Thomas Halloran had a 38 for Wilmington in its match Thursday with Washington Senior at the Elks 797 Golf Club. (Elizabeth Clark Photo)

WILMINGTON — Washington topped Wilmington in a golf shootout Thursday at the Elks 797 Golf Club.

The Blue Lions had 157 and the Hurricane 165 in the non-league battle of former South Central Ohio League rivals.

Thomas Halloran led Wilmington with a 38.

John Wall of Washington was the match medalist with a 36.

SUMMARY

Aug 17, 2023

@Wilmington Elks 797 Golf Club

Washington CH 157, Wilmington 165

WCH: John Wall 36, Garrett Wahl 39, Luke Crabtree 41, Isaiah Wynne 41, Will Miller 44, Cooper Robertson 48

WILM: Thomas Halloran 38, Landon Mellinger 40, Braydon Black 43, Patrick Tucker 46, Brody Reynolds 47, Austin Oglesby 48