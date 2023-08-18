Burrow book authors here for book signing August 26

WILMINGTON — The authors of “From Bulldog to Bengal: The Joe Burrow Story Through the Eyes of His Hometown” will hold a book signing event here Aug. 26, according to the book’s Wilmington-based publisher Orange Frazer Press.

Scott Burson and Sam Smathers will sign copies of the book on the Bengals already legendary quarterback 2 to 4 p.m. Aug. 26 at the Murphy Theatre.

Copies of the book will be available for purchase with 20 percent of all book sales donated to the Murphy’s ongoing fundraising efforts. Anyone who purchases a book during the event will be included in the raffle to win the giant poster of the book cover that is currently in the Murphy window.

During the book signing event, attendees will have the opportunity to meet the authors, engage in lively discussions, and have their copies of “From Bulldog to Bengal” personally signed. This event is scheduled to be an intimate and interactive gathering where readers can delve into the authors’ motivations and gain unique insights into how the book came to be.

From Bulldog to Bengal is the remarkable story of Joe Burrow, a small-town boy whose hard work, stoic nature and mental tenacity have taken him to the top of the football mountain. Burrow has ascended to the peak while never forgetting his roots or those who helped him along the way. His story includes doubters and recruiting snubs… Waiting for a turn that would never come at Ohio State… A devastating injury and the toughest test of his life.

Author Scott Burson says, “From Bulldog to Bengal covers all of Joe’s on-field high school, college, and professional accomplishments — and they are massive. But more than anything, this book focuses on Joe’s hometown relationships and how growing up in Athens County formed him into the person and leader he is today.”

Throughout his career, Burson has won more than 20 national awards for publication and writing excellence. Burson is a Professor of Philosophical Theology at Indiana Wesleyan University (IWU), where he has taught courses in philosophy, theology, and sports ministry since 2008. He is the author of four books.

Smathers was a huge help in the creation of this story. He was Burrow’s youth football coach from the third to sixth grade. In addition, he has a tight personal relationship with Burrow and his family.

Contact Sarah Hawley at Orange Frazer Press with questions about the event (phone) 937.382.3196 (email) [email protected].