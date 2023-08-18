Community Calendar

Brunch for Ukraine to be held

A Brunch for Ukraine event in support of sister city, Merefa, will be held on Sunday, Aug. 20 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Wilmington United Methodist Church, 50 E. Locust St. Donations are welcome.

Free dinner at Blan’s Grace UMC

Grace United Methodist Church in Blanchester will host a free dinner for the community from 4:30-6 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 24 in the Fellowship Hall of the church. This is the fourth grill-out of the season. The church extends a warm welcome to anyone in the community to enjoy a delicious meal of: burgers, hot dogs, potato salad, baked beans, green beans, chips, desserts and drinks; plus, a chance to visit with their neighbors, and listen to the musical stylings of Pastor Dean. All are welcome. The church is located on the corner of Center and Wright streets. For more information, call 937-783-3655.

WHS Class of 1978 to hold 45-year reunion

The Wilmington High School Class of 1978 will hold its 45-year reunion from Sept. 1 through Sept. 3. For detailed information, join the Wilmington H.S. Class Reunion-1978 Facebook page or email [email protected]

Community Action to hold 5K Corn Run/Walk

On Sept. 9, Clinton County Community Action will be holding the 10th-annual 5K Corn Run/Walk. By participating in this event, participants will be a part of contributing to the lives of Clinton County seniors all while getting exercise, fresh air and having a little fun. Registration fee will be $25 pre-registered by Aug. 21 for a free t-shirt and 10th anniversary medallion. Registration forms can be obtained at the Community Action website clintoncap.org or by calling the office at 937-382-8365.