East Clinton gets first shutout win since 2014 season

CHILLICOTHE — East Clinton’s defense had six sacks and held Huntington without a point Friday in a 12-0 Astros victory.

The season-opening win is the first defensive shutout for East Clinton since a 3-0 win over Hillsboro Oct. 10, 2014.

“Defense played fantastic,” EC head coach Steve Olds said. “Shut their (running) back down.”

On offense, Lukas Runk threw a pair of touchdown passes to Clayton Kimmey, who caught three passes for 66 yards.

Runk had seven completions for 62 yards.

Glenn Peacock ran for 123 yards on 21 attempts.

This story will be updated.