Elks hand Wilmington 4-0 defeat before rain

WILMINGTON — Centerville Black outlasted Wilmington 4-0 Thursday in non-league tennis action at the WHS courts.

“Convincing team win for the Lady Elks,” WHS head coach Doug Cooper said.

Cooper spoke glowingly of his first doubles team Cary Holliday and Bailey Wheeler. They were locked in a tight match when rain halted play at 2-6, 5-2.

“Weather stopped the match and killed the momentum as (Holliday, Wheeler) had Centerville’s first dubs on the ropes,” said Cooper.

SUMMARY

Aug 17, 2023

@Wilmington High School

Centerville Black 4, Wilmington 0

Singles

1: Layna Holmes was defeated by Noelle Avend 0-6, 0-6

2: Reagan Henry was defeated by Marisa Edwards 0-6, 2-6

3: Sofia Castillo was defeated by Queenie Chai 0-6, 2-6

Doubles

1: Cary Holliday, Bailey Wheeler vs Peyton Moore, Bella Lopez 2-6, 5-2 (rain)

2: Josie Heys, Jenna Pletcher were defeated by Emily Murtini, Olive Young-Linck 1-6, 0-6