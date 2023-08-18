Massie JV golf goes to 3-0 with win over Spartans

WILMINGTON — The Clinton-Massie junior varsity golf team improved to 3-0 Wednesday with a 180 to 209 win over Waynesville at the Elks 797 Golf Club.

The 180 is a season best team total for the Falcons.

Colson Morgan was match medalist with a 42.

Micah Ruther followed with a 44 then Quinton Smith 45, Conner Jacobs personal best 49 and Liam Denehy 54.

“The JV squad is improving their overall course management, which in turn is improving their overall scores,” coach Clayton Morgan said.

Massie plays Miami Trace 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Elks 797 course.