Wilmington Air Park personnel, local officials, and more celebrate the ribbon-cutting of the new Fixed Base Operator facility at the Air Park on Friday. It will provide a range of aeronautical services and enhance the aviation support available to the general flying public, small commercial/corporate aircraft operators, as well as transiting military aircraft. Services include aircraft parking, crew lounges, corporate passenger support, aircraft fueling, and aircraft lavatory services. By establishing an FBO at Wilmington Air Park, ATSG and the Port Authority aim to create the infrastructure necessary to support the specific needs of a wider variety of private aircraft owners, military aviation, and corporate aircraft operators.

John Hamilton | News Journal