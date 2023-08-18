Rain stops match but Clinton-Massie prevails 3-0

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Rain halted play before all courts were final but Clinton-Massie was able to prevail over Middletown Madison Thursday in non-league play on the CM courts.

Massie won all three courts which finished prior to rain with two courts being undecided, coach Julie Kirby said.

Addison Swope, Lilly Logsdon and the doubles team of Mikayla Wonderly and Brylie Green posted decisive wins.

SUMMARY

Aug 17, 2023

@Clinton-Massie High School

Clinton-Massie 3, Middletown Madison 0

Singles

1: Addison Swope 11 vs Abby Phelps 10, undecided

2: Maria Jones 11 defeated Ally Crim 9, 6-0 6-0

3: Lilly Logsdon 11 vs Emma O’Hair 10, 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

1: Mikayla Wonderly 12, Brylie Green 11 defeated Emily Webb 12, Riley Cockerham 12, 6-1 6-1

2: Elle Dunham 12, Noel Gasaway 11 vs Presley Higgs 10, Maddy Goedde 10, undecided