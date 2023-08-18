Separation has not occurred yet between QBs McCord, Brown

COLUMBUS, Ohio – We are just over two weeks and 10 practices into this 2023 fall camp season and Ohio State head coach Ryan Day met with the media earlier this week.

Day responded to a press conference season-high 46 questions from the assembled media, including 16 questions about the quarterbacks, where third-year Kyle McCord and second-year Devin Brown are competing for the starting position. Neither has separated himself … yet.

“You’d like a sizable gap to name a starter, for sure,” Day said to the first question he received during a 39-minute press conference. “It’s hard to name somebody when there isn’t a significant gap. We are looking for someone to emerge.

“There have been good things and there have been things they want back. I appreciate their competitiveness. They’re going at it every day. We are not ready to name a starter right now. The competition will continue this week.”

No decision at RT & LT

Day would not confirm if additional changes would be made at the two offensive tackle spots. He did say, if he had to project, that San Diego State transfer and 13-game starter Josh Simmons and red-shirt frosh Tegra Tshabola are entrenched at left tackle with fourth-year Josh Fryar and true freshman Luke Montgomery holding down right tackle.

… Or at Center

Day was not ready to identify a favorite at center, where red-shirt freshman Carson Hinzman and Louisiana-Monroe graduate transfer Victor Cutler Jr. are vying for the lead position. He did say about the position: “We’re settling in and are in a good place.”

Ohio State lost three offensive line stalwarts – all two- year starters – to the NFL after last season: LT Paris Johnson (No. 8 overall pick to Arizona), and Cleveland Browns’ selections RT Dawand Jones (fourth round) and C Luke Wypler (sixth round).

Looks fast; Sees holes

Junior RB TreVeyon Henderson has had a terrific offseason, according to Day, and so far has had a “great first 10 days of practice.” “He looks fast, is seeing the holes and is involved on special teams,” Day said. “Overall I can’t say enough about the work he’s putting in right now. He’s got to do it and he’s anxious to get back on the field.”

Henderson had a break-out freshman season in 2021 with 1,248 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns and an additional 27 receptions for 312 yards and four touchdowns. He was injured much of last season and managed but 571 rushing yards, four receptions and seven total touchdowns.

Those unavailable

A couple of key players – senior RB Miyan Williams (1,397 career rushing yards and 17 TDs) and junior DT Tyleik Williams – have missed stretches of fall camp so far but Day felt both should be returning in the short term. TE Joe Royer has been out some, as well.

Kourt and Christian

Day announced Monday that two players would be lost for the season: LB Kourt Williams injured a knee late last week; and second-year TE Bennett Christian would be ineligible until January after testing positive for a banned substance.

Bennett: ““I am sorry that I put myself in this position and even more disappointed to have let down my teammates, coaching staff and family. I accept responsibility for my actions and for this suspension. The Ohio State staff does an outstanding job educating us. This could have been so easily avoided had I reached out to our training staff about the supplement and confirmed it was within policy. That will forever be a lesson learned and something all athletes should be aware of going forward.”

A couple o’ quickies …

• This is the last week of only football for the players. Fall semester classes at Ohio State start next Tuesday, August 22.

• Day likes the maturity and leadership on this team. There are 43 scholarship players with two years or more of experience.

• There’s still a battle going on at kicker to replace Noah Ruggles between sophomore Jayden Fielding, last season’s kickoff specialist, and second-year USC transfer Parker Lewis. Day: “We have two capable kickers,” said Day.

• Senior LB Cody Simon and senior RB Chip Trayanum stood out during the Saturday scrimmage, according to Day. Sophomore RB Evan Pryor also “looked good.”

• There was a ton of work during the scrimmage; Day estimated north of 115-120 snaps.

• Ohio State is ranked No. 3 in the initial Associated Press poll of the season. The Buckeyes are No. 4 in the USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.

2023 Ohio State Football Schedule

Sept. 2 – at Indiana (3:30 p.m.; CBS)

Sept. 9 – Youngstown State (12 noon; BTN) – Alumni Band and Faculty & Staff Appreciation Game

Sept. 16 – Western Kentucky (4 p.m.; FOX) – Scarlet & Gray and Buckeyes Care Game

Sept. 23 – at Notre Dame (7:30 p.m.; NBC & Peacock)

Sept. 30 – Off

Oct. 7 – Maryland (12 noon/3:30 p.m./4 p.m.; TBD) – Homecoming and Hall of Fame Game

*Oct. 14 – at Purdue

*Oct. 21 – Penn State – Scarlet the ’Shoe

*Oct. 28 – at Wisconsin

*Nov. 4 – at Rutgers

Nov. 11 – Michigan State (7:30 p.m; NBC) – Military Appreciation

*Nov. 18 – Minnesota – Senior Day

Nov. 25 – at Michigan (12 Noon; FOX)

Dec. 2 – Big Ten Championship Game (8 p.m.; FOX)

*Game times announced during the in-season 12-/6-day selection process

#GoBucks

The People. The Tradition. The Excellence.