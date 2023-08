Benitez scores 4 in Wilmington’s 5-5 tie with Felicity

WILMINGTON — Alexa Benitez scored four goals and Wilmington battled Felicity to a 5-5 tie Saturday at Alumni Field.

The Hurricane goes to 1-0-1 while the Cardinals are 2-0-1.

Taliah Billingsley added a goal for WHS and Emma Adams had two assists.

“The girls played tough in a very physical game,” WHS coach Pat Black said. “I’m very proud of how the girls fought the whole game.”